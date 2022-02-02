sport, local-sport,

Hugh Evans will be looking to make it four straight heat wins when the Lake Keepit Sailing Club holds the sixth heat of its Club Championship on Sunday. After missing the first heat, Evans has won the last three heats and will go in as one of the hot favourites for the honours along with Mick Bradfield. The reigning club champion took out the first heat and has placed fourth, third, third and fourth in the following four. Evans was again in winning form last Sunday in the latest heat of the Head of the River. READ ALSO: LKSC Commodore Tim Corben reported sailing conditions were a light south-easter ranging from 0 to 5 km/h and very hot. It didn't however discourage the sailors, he said. The course was a start near the club, a windward work to a rounding buoy in the bay and then off down the lake to a second rounding buoy past the Sport and Recreation complex, and then return home. Evans in his laser dinghy was first to start followed closely by the fleet, and rounded the first buoy ahead of Doug Whiteman in his Nacra 5.0 . Corben reported the competitors seemed to bunch up as they reached the halfway buoy and a "battle into the wind began in earnest" as boats used the western side and the middle of the lake looking for wind advantage. "Evans looked like holding his lead on the fleet but a fast finishing Whiteman almost caught him in an exciting finish along with third placegetter Kevin Overton," he said. It was overall a very tight race with the whole fleet finishing within six minutes of each other after one-a-half hours of sailing. "An amazing result for a hard-fought drifter race in very light wind conditions," Corben commented. Overton was on corrected times awarded first place with Stan White and Bob Tallon, and crew Raelene McLanaghan second in their Castle 650 and Corben third in his laser radial. Full Results: First to Start: Hugh Evans (Tamworth), laser dinghy Fastest Time: 1st Hugh Evans, 2nd Doug Whiteman (Tamworth), Nacra 5.0 Corrected Time Placings: 1st Kevin Overton (Tamworth), laser dinghy 2nd Stan White/Bob Tallon crew Raelene McLanaghan, Castle 650 3rd Tim Corben (Barraba), laser radial

