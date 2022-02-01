sport, local-sport,

Boggabri coach Shane Rampling is hoping the Kangaroos might be about to add to their player depth with up to three important signings. While the Boggy supremo didn't name the trio of players he is hopeful of signing them in the next few weeks to bolster a strong squad. "We are hopeful to get them over the line," he said of the talented trio. "It would make a big difference to our squad." READ ALSO At this stage the Kangaroos have been training on a Thursday evening but will go to Tuesday/Thursday at Jubilee Oval this month. "We are slowly building," Rampling said. "Getting around 20 at each session and a lot of others have said they will be turning up soon. "Everyone is just taking a bit of time to get back into the swing of things but they have said they will return over the next few weeks." Rampling will be in charge of a similar squad to last season but with more support in the shape of Jason Kemp and Craig Summers. "Craig will be my assistant coach," he said "while Jason, who coached the Ladies League Tag last year, will be my team manager. "Steve Merlehan will coach the ladies league tag and Jeremy Toomey is doing the second grade side. They will all be good for the Roos." At this stage he believes just Aaron Hobden and Eden Blewitt will be missing for the first grade squad. "Aaron's going travelling with his girlfriend," he said. "Eden had a tough year, broke both arms and did a shoulder last year. But we have the likes of Nic Millar, Rob Doolan, Josh Trindall, Kaylan Murray, Isaiah Adams, Jack and Matt Gillham returning. "Nic is real keen to get fitter this year. Isaiah is real keen too. Jack Gillham might have a positional change this year. He can play multiple positions. Matty (Gillham) will be at hooker again. Kaylan is back training very well too and Josh looks good too after he did his hamstring last season." Rampling is also delighted for Bailey Lennox. "He had a foot issue last year and didn't play much. He looks good so it's good to have him back because he can play multiple positions too. "He can play in the backrow, five-eighth or in the centres. "Two years ago he was our leading tryscorer. Having him back will be massive for us too." Rampling also hopes rising young stars Ash White, Connor Fordham, Rowan Keeler and Kyle Capper can make improvements after breaking into first grade last season. "They now know what it takes to play at that level," he said. That they "threw Ash White into five-eighth in first grade against Norths" had a good outcome. The teenager was one of the Roos best in that late season game before COVID hit and ended the G4 season. How White and his young teammates go will be of great interest for Rampling as he continues to build the Roos into a competitive side and a premiership threat. "I'm just looking forward to the season," he added. "Looking forward to having Manilla come back up. Going to make it interesting. Going to be tough for them first year, but it was also tough for us when we first came back to first grade too." Rampling said the Roos don't have any trials inked in as yet but believes they could have pre-season trials against Aberdeen (down there), Dungowan and maybe one against Ashford at Bingara.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ingYyB85ps4jmG9t8mfsHP/f018a81f-d02a-474f-9e95-b64ebb23796c.jpg/r0_150_2048_1307_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg