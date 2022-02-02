news, local-news,

Lincon Smith will run out in 2022 with the VC next to his name and while that will be different, he's not planning on changing his style of play. The Gunnedah enforcer won't be toning down his aggression but he will be choosing his moments, he said with a laugh. "Probably just be a bit less mad at times," Smith said. Smith has been training as hard as anyone in the lead-up to the season. The 22-year-old recently purchased a house and has set up a home gym. While he's not boxing as much as he previously had, he's ripping in at home around his work hours. "Just training every day. So, on day shift I start at 4am, get up and train and then go to work at 6am and then arvos, get home at 2pm and train again," Smith said. With the hard work over the past few years, some kilograms have been shed as well. However, that is unlikely to result in any drastic positional changes. Smith loves it in the middle. "There hasn't really been any talk. That's [prop] what I've played ever since I was a kid really. Since I started playing footy," Smith said. "But we'll see. Maybe lock, front row. I don't want to go too wide really. If I got to, I got to but front row, lock, somewhere there [is ideal]." Smith was one of several players who attended Gunnedah's pre-season camp on Saturday. The exercises took it out of him and his teammates but the front rower said it was good for the team to have the hit-out together. He said everyone was getting on board, getting around each other and doing their best.

