It was a day for five-wicket milestones on Saturday. Lachie Straney claimed his first-ever five-for while James Mack picked up his second in as many games to spearhead their respective sides to wins. Straney's career-best 5-16, which included three maidens, helped Mornington roll Court House for just 102. Jye Hicks and Keaton Walters provided more than half of those runs with both scoring 31. READ ALSO: But they were the only batsmen to make double figures as Straney, Nick Millar (2-25), skipper Rhyse Kliendienst (1-30), Henry Johns (1-4) and AJ King (1-5) ran through them. Justin Carter then carried his bat to anchor the run chase as Mornington achieved the runs three wickets down. The opener just missed out on what would have been his second half-century for the season finishing unconquered on 49. Johns also chipped in with 25 and King 17. It was an early finish in the other game with Albion chasing down Kookaburras' 78 inside 11 overs. Skipper Brad Cady was a man on a mission smacking two sixes and five fours in an unbeaten 46. The bowlers laid the groundwork, Shane Riordan something of a lone ranger for Kookaburras. He made 35 and held their innings together with Alex Seach (10) the only other batsmen to make double figures. Mack finished with 5-15 and was well supported by Ash White (3-22). Mark Ewington and Bailey Lennox both also chipped in with a wicket. Albion have a double header this weekend playing Mornington in a Twenty20 on Friday night and then Court House in a 40-over game on Saturday. The other Saturday game sees Mornington playing Kookaburras.

