Ash White went from hero to the ball to saviour with the bat as Albion beat Courthouse by three wickets to extend their lead at the top of the table. After James Mack's five-wicket effort had helped them roll Courthouse for just 99, they looked unencumbered as Damien Baldwin (35) and Andy Mack (21) guided them to within 30 of victory with still nine wickets in hand. But the momentum shifted when Baldwin was bowled. Mack fell a run later, and then they lost 4-0 to, from the relative comfort of 1-76, find themselves 7-86. READ ALSO: But Ash White came out and smashed a quick-fire unbeaten 13 (off 6) to get them home. Kyle Gallen was the middle-order destroyer claiming 4-24. Earlier Courthouse made steady progress early with Grant McIlveen (21) and Jye Hicks (13) putting on 30 for the opening wicket. But when Mack had Hicks trapped in front, it triggered a collapse. They lost 4-1 and had slumped to 7-53 before Ken and Keaton Walters launched a mini revival, father and son combining for a 44 run partnership. In the other game Mornington's bowlers strangled Kookaburras, restricting them to 4-99 from their 40 overs. Paddy Paul top-scored with 39no, while Luke Ellis made 18, Stephen Keeler 10 and Greg Nicholls 10no. The Mornington bowlers shared the spoils around with Nick Millar claiming two and Henry Johns and Lachlan Straney a wicket apiece. Johns backed up his efforts with the ball to finish unbeaten on 32 as they chased the runs down inside 25 overs three wickets down. In his first game this season Ryan Smith earlier hit 20, Justin Carter 15 and Aaron Condrick 16. Nicholls and Dave Partridge were the only successful bowlers for Kookaburras.

