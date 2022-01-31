sport, local-sport,

Quirindi captain Aaron King has credited what has been "a bit of a season of firsts" for the district side to a bit of self-belief and a couple of handy pick-ups. Three seasons after they re-entered the Northern Inland representative fold, Quirindi are preparing for their first Connolly Cup finals appearance in more than two decades. Their 45-run final round win over Gunnedah on Sunday vaulted them into second spot on the Namoi Conference behind Narrabri, who finished on top after Tamworth forfeited to them, and into the semi-finals for the first time since the 1988/89 season. "It's been a bit of a season of firsts, beating Tamworth for the first time in a long time, and now Gunnedah," King said. READ ALSO: "It's been a massive year for us." Asked about the key difference this season, King highlighted the self belief in the side. "People have stood up and said we can mix it with the Tamworth's and Gunnedah's," he said. "Starting off beating Tamworth first game really set us up well." The likes of Jye Paterson who was the man of the match against Tamworth, and Lachie Barton have also raised the skill level and rounded out the side nicely. Barton was the star of the show on Sunday top-scoring with 40 as Quirindi made 131 batting first. Paterson also chipped in with 22 and Will King 19. Barton then led the charge as they dismissed the home side for just 86. Mitch Swain (23) was the only Gunnedah batsmen to make more than 20 and one of only four to make double figures. Quirindi did face an early hiccup with pace spearhead Nick Hird suffering some hamstring issues and only able to bowl two overs. But Todd Burgess "stepped up massively" in his absence. "He bowled 10 straight from that end and never really looked like being taken to," King said. "He seemed to just control the match from his end." He was in such a good rhythm that King opted to bowl him out early rather than keep a few overs up his sleeve for later. "To me he always felt like he was going to take a wicket with the next ball if I just kept him going," he said. He went on to finish with 3-21. Barton then came on and cleaned up the Gunnedah tail claiming 4-5 from 3.4 overs. Paterson also chimed in with 2-29, Jake Chapple taking the other wicket. "It was probably the best fielding performance we've had this year," King said. "The bowlers bowled to the fields we'd set and wicketkeeper Will King took a screamer of a catch (one handed) to get rid of Oscar King." He said it was a great feeling after the game to be able to sit back and "start thinking we're actually in the semi-finals". They will now play either Armidale or Gwydir on February 20 for a spot in the final. For Gunnedah the loss was a disappointing end to their title defence as they finished without a win.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ingYyB85ps4jmG9t8mfsHP/88fe898d-9877-471f-8a71-59d03e84e3fa.jpeg/r60_130_876_591_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg