Gunnedah Bulldogs went ever so close to causing an upset and downing Kootingal in Sunday's Group 4 first grade clash at Kitchener Park, Gunnedah.
Losing 24-22 to the Roosters after a brilliant 45m field goal from Rooster halfback Sam Taylor in the final 13 seconds was a gut-wrenching twist to a game that had see-sawed throughout.
Playing in front of a large home crowd the Bulldogs played some of their best football of the season despite not having any chance of making the semi finals and looked as if they could inflict a costly loss on the third-placed Roosters.
A loss to Gunnedah would have allowed Moree to sneak past Kootingal on for and against and host the minor semi in Moree.
However, Taylor's last minute stunner saved the Roosters from that tough trip and earned them a home semi at Kootingal Recreation Reserve this Saturday.
The Bulldogs had started the game well, trapping the Roosters behind their own tryline in the first set of the game.
They then scored the first try for a 6-nil when Trent Hilton's initial bust set up Paul Sharpley to score the first of his two tries.
Down 12-6 later in the first half the Bulldogs rose again with Sharpley scoring another sharp try and then Hilton carrying two or three defenders over to score a try in what was his final game.
Down 18-16 at halftime and then 22-16 in the second half the Bulldogs refused to lie down and when Hilton put KC Edmonds into a hole the dynamic forward burst into the clear and rushed into score a brilliant try.
It ignited the large home crowd in anticipation of a soaring finish for the side however three simple errors derailed their smash and grab finish.
Kootingal didn't waste their chance with Taylor's soaring 45m field goal stunning players and spectators alike, the two-point field arriving with just 13 seconds left!
"10 seconds," Gunnedah coach Mick Schmiedel muttered when he stopped for a quick chat with Group 4 Media.
Yet he was far from disappointed.
Disappointed they had lost in such stunning fashion and disappointed his side had wasted three great chances to post a match-sealing try or field goal in that last five minutes.
However, he was far from disappointed with the effort of a side that has hardly trained together since it 32-26 win over Manilla at Manilla on August 7.
He lamented those wasted chances but was so impressed by his side's efforts.
He also praised referee Stephen Pleffer for letting the game flow and producing "such an exciting game".
"I wouldn't have minded a couple more penalties though," he joked.
"We've hardly trained since that Manilla game," he added.
"The boys were pretty well gassed after that first 20 minutes too. Such a quick start.
"It was pretty tough on the boys but it showed how much talent we have here. And we were without Matty Baker, Sam Lavis, Jared Heinrich and Aaron Donnelly too."
He thought emerging young star Ethan Kelly played some good, strong minutes but prop Lincon Smith was outstanding.
"He should have got the refs points," Schmiedel said.
"Lincon was outstanding. I'd be disappointed for him if he didn't."
Smith took on the big Kootingal pack and made ground on every carry, beating the first tackler almost every time and then second or third tacklers to boot.
There were plenty of others who excelled, hooker Nick White, Trent Hilton, Paul Sharpley and fullback Dylan O'Brien.
In the end Gunnedah couldn't find the big moment to break the 22-all deadlock because of three "little things".
"Those three little things cost us," Schmiedel lamented of the simple handling errors.
GUNNEDAH v KOOTINGAL
Kitchener Park, Gunnedah.
First Grade: KOOTINGAL 24 (Logan Howard 2, Chris Vidler, Johnny Seabrook tries, Sam Taylor 3gls, 2pt fld gl) d GUNNEDAH 22 (Paul Sharpley 2, Trent Hilton, KC Edmonds tries, Dylan O'Brien 3gls).
Second Grade: KOOTINGAL 44 (Deacon Tait 4, Archer Thistle 2, Jack Rumsby, Jesse O'Leary, Jesse Carmichael tries, Benny O'Leary 2, Jesse O'Leary, Will Jerrard gls) d GUNNEDAH 16 (Joel Martin 2, Nigel Blewitt tries, Farran Lamb 2gls).
Under 18: KOOTINGAL forfeited.
Ladies League Tag: KOOTINGAL 38 (Steph Fulwood 3, Monique Corbett 2, Sara Creighton, Kynesha Fuller tries, Fulwood 5gls) d GUNNEDAH 0.
