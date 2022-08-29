Three years ago they summited the Central North women's competition for the first time.
Now, after snapping a four-game losing run in Saturday's minor semi-final, Gunnedah are a game away from earning the chance to defend their title.
The Red Devils produced one of their best performances of the season to blow Quirindi away, the 62-15 scoreline reflecting what was a dominant display from the outset.
"The girls really picked up and definitely showed what we can we do," captain Lana Bottrell said.
Drawing some added motivation from being third pretty much all season only to be pipped by the Lions in the final round, they came out firing and struck in just the second minute with Kate O'Donnell crossing for the first of her three tries.
From there they pretty much controlled the game with another two tries, including a second to O'Donnell, putting them ahead 19-nil at the first break. Another three in the second quarter made it 36-5 at half-time.
"If we come out in our first half and give it our all, that then peps us up for the rest of the game," Bottrell said.
Beaten pretty comprehensively in their last three games, she said one of the big differences was that they played with a lot more control and to their strengths.
"We structured a lot better, definitely and we played to our game," she said.
"And every time we play to our game is when it comes to our advantage."
They just haven't been able to do that consistently, on the back of struggling for consistency in personnel with injuries and other commitments.
She said the manor of the win was a good confidence boost as they now prepare to face either Pirates or Narrabri for a spot in the grand final.
Both have been a level above the other sides of the season but the Red Devils are up for the challenge.
"Bring on Pirates or Narrabri, we will bring our all and it's going to be a good game," Bottrell said.
She was reluctant to really single out anyone on Saturday. All of them really stood up, she said.
She got to put the exclamation point on the win, scoring the last of their 10 tries to join O'Donnell, Emmy Barr (2), Stephanie Lennon (2), Peta Lawrence and Karen Willocks on the scoresheet.
While the women's title hopes might still be alive, second grades' season is over after a late try lifted Barraba/Gwydir to a 17-14 win.
