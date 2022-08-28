Namoi Valley Independent

Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters and Gunnedah Bulldogs to meet in key clash

By Geoff Newling
Updated August 28 2022 - 2:13am, first published 2:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Roosters hard man Chris Vidler (right) will miss Sunday's clash against Gunnedah because of work.

Kootingal-Moonbi have a simple mathematical task facing them at Gunnedah's Kitchener Park on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gunnedah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.