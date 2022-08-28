Kootingal-Moonbi have a simple mathematical task facing them at Gunnedah's Kitchener Park on Sunday.
Win and they will host the minor semi-final on September 4. Lose and they will head to Moree to play the Boars in that knockout semi.
What is interesting is that if they could beat Gunnedah by 84 points, they will jump Dungowan into second place and play in the major semi-final against North Tamworth on September 3.
The Roosters are also missing a few players including Chris Vidler, Liam Hatch, Kurt Hartmann and Kyle Cochrane.
Roosters coach Geoff Sharpe knows it will be a tough game without four of his stars.
"It's a must win game for us," he told G4 Media.
"Going to be a battle, Gunnedah will be coming hard at us."
Gunnedah coach, Mick Schmiedel, agreed. "We want to ruin Kootingal's semi-final plans," he said. "It's not a personal thing - just the way it is."
Schmiedel is missing Mitch Fletcher and Jared Heinrich.
Schmiedel has named Trent Hilton and Ben Gardner - who are retiring - as his co-captains for the day as a mark or respect for them.
"We want to send them out on a good note," he said.
He said Ethan Kelly will play under-18s before coming off the bench in first grade.
Elsewhere this round, Werris Creek host Narrabri, and Manilla host Moree on Saturday. While on Sunday, minor premiers North Tamworth travel to Boggabri.
Dungowan have the bye.
