'My inspiration in sport': Devine sisters finally on the same team

At Tamworth's No.1 Oval on Saturday afternoon, Braie Devine fought back tears.
For years, the Gunnedah-based preschool teacher had taken to the field against her younger sister, Khobi, in opposing league tag teams.
In 2022, she finally got the chance to join her sibling in Gunnedah Poochettes colours, which she did for the first time in round one of the AFL North West season.
After the team's game against the Tamworth Kangaroos last weekend - Braie's third for the club - she told the Leader that playing with Khobi "is my proudest moment".
"I've wanted to play football with Khobes for nine years," she said.
"She's been amazing, she's just an all-round sportsman and has always been my inspiration in sport."
Prior to taking up Aussie Rules, the Devine sisters originally played League Tag - Braie for the Boggabri Kangaroos alongside their mother, Peta, and Khobi for the Gunnedah Bulldogs.
Playing in opposing teams gave the sisters the chance to add a physical element to their sibling rivalry, but both longed for the day they could play as teammates.
A brief foray into AFL ended in disaster for Braie, after she tore her MCL during her first training session in 2020 and was sidelined for six months.
She returned to the Kangaroos in 2021 with the goal of reaching 50 games for the club before having another crack at Aussie Rules.
"This year was the year I wanted to play with Khobes, which I'd never done," Braie said.
Khobi's journey with AFL also started in 2020 when, she and Peta decided to take up the sport after the local League Tag season was cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdowns.
With a long history of playing and organising sport, Peta was instrumental in establishing the Poochettes, and played in the team's first season alongside Khobi.
Though she stepped off the field after 2020, Khobi said their mum is still very involved in the team.
"She's very vocal and very passionate," she said.
"She gives a lot of big pump-up speeches on game day. She's intrumental in that leadership side of things, especially with young players coming up."
Khobi, who became the Poochettes' vice-captain in 2022, is involved with AFL both as a player and in a professional capacity as a development officer for AFL NSW, which she balances with her primary job at a law firm.
As one of the newcomers to the team, Braie has had to learn the skills of AFL quickly. Khobi has been helping her out with tips on the "little fundamentals", and so far both of them are loving the experience.
"Sometimes I still have to stop and think about where I'm going to pass the ball or kick the ball on the field," Braie said.
"But I'm really enjoying it."
