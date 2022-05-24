Mandalong Tapit seeks redemption at Gunnedah Country Showcase Cup

Ghostly grey Mandalong Tapit will be out to go one better when he contests this Sunday's $40,000 Mannion Drilling Gunnedah Country Showcase Cup (1600m) where more than $250,000 in prizemoney will be on offer.
Advertisement
Mandalong Tapit was all over a winner in last year's Gunnedah Cup when he dashed clear, only to be run down in the final stride by Bajan Gold.
Trained at Tamworth by Sue Grills, Mandalong Tapit took out the Mornington Showcase (2100m) two starts back on his home circuit last month.
The 'rig' (where one or two of the testes are undescended) was then outclassed behind Hameron in a $130,000 race at Gosford on The Coast Raceday on May 7.
Last year the Gunnedah Cup was taken out by the locally trained Reward Seeker prepared by Michael Mulholland.
On Gunnedah Cup Day last year, exciting galloper Limited Reality made his debut.
The three-year-old was well-backed when an easy winner before taking out the two-year-old Silver Goblet at Dubbo.
Prepared by Cameron Crockett, Limited Reality then kept his unbeaten record intact when an impressive winner at Mudgee.
Gunnedah Jockey Club has a rich history with the district producing many fine horseman, racehorses and racing administrators.
Gallopers such as Gunsynd (bred on a farm outside Gunnedah) and Akzwazoff (triple Gunnedah Cup winner), trainers Keith Swan, Arthur Gore, Greg Hickman and administrator/breeders such as the legendary John Clift, have all graced Gunnedah's Riverside Racecourse.
"Gunnedah's central location between the Hunter Northwest, Western and Central Western Racing Districts, results in capacity fields and competitive racing," GJC's secretary and manager, Lyn Tongue, said.
"Next Sunday we have catered marquee packages that include admission, racebook, reserved seating, smorgasbord lunch and complimentary drinks. And there are also self-catered marquee packages as well as private marquees available.
"There's a Fashions on the Field, live entertainment, TAB promotions and bookmakers on-course.
"Our bar and dining room facilities will be operating along with a coffee van and ice cream van, and we're lucky to have manicured lawns, gardens and grounds in perfect order.
"Courtesy buses will be operating to and from the racetrack and it is always a great country race meeting for all!"
It is an important race in that first and second home are eligible to run in the inaugural $2 million The Big Dance at Royal Randwick on November 1.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.