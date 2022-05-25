Namoi Valley Independent

'It's a big blessing': Enja Prest on balancing love and fighting

By Zac Lowe
Updated May 25 2022 - 5:42am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Good shot: Enja Prest, seen here during her UD win over Pam McLelland in March for the NSW Super Welterweight title, will fight again next month for the Australasian title. Photo: Bridget Bartlett Photography.

What is the secret to a healthy relationship?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gunnedah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.