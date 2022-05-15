Namoi Valley Independent

Moee v Gunnedah: Boars win 62-14 at Moree

By Geoff Newling
Updated May 15 2022 - 5:04am, first published 5:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

GUNNEDAH might have lost 62-14 to Moree in their fifth round clash at Boughton Oval, Moree on Saturday but Bulldogs coach Mick Schmiedel took plenty of positives from the 48-point mauling.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gunnedah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.