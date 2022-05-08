Four matches into their first top-grade season in many a year and Manilla are still searching for their breakthrough win.
The Tigers' latest loss occurred against Boggabri at a sun-bathed Jack Woolaston Oval on Sunday afternoon.
Advertisement
Boggabri have endured their fair share of disappointment since entering first grade in 2018.
But on Sunday they were the dominators, racing to a commanding early lead and never really being threatened.
Generally plucky with their backs to the wall, Manilla fought back gallantly after trailing 34-4 at half-time - before the Roos ran in two late tries to win 56-28.
It was the Roos' third win of the season. Their only loss came against Moree in the previous round.
Four Boggabri players - No 1 Isaiah Adams, No 3 Robert Doolan, No 8 Kyle Capper and No 10 Nick Lyons - bagged try doubles.
Lyons scored the last try of the match, splitting the defence and galloping down the field.
The raid was halted just before the tryline - with Lyons crashing over from the subsequent play-the-ball. He was then mobbed by his teammates. It was a fitting conclusion to the match.
Boggabri coach Shane Rampling was delighted with his side's first-half performance - and rightfully so: they posted six tries to one.
Read also:
"Scrappy second half, perfect first half," he said. "The boys were on song in the first half, but got complacent.
"But fair play to Manilla. They took their opportunities and gave us a bit of a scare in the second half."
In reality, the closest Manilla got to them was when No 13 Liam Allan crossed and captain-coach Mitch Doring converted to make it 44-28 deep into the match.
Boggabri opened the scoring when Capper charged on to an inside pass from No 7 Josh Trindall, and soon led 12-0 when Doolan streaked down the left edge and scored under the posts. His conversion of the try was one of eight he landed on the day.
Advertisement
When No 5 Seksitino Penisoni scrambled over out wide, and then Adams finished off a terrific team movement, Boggy led 22-0 and were well on their way to victory.
Rampling said his charges "still had a lot to work on".
He added: "We kept them to four points [in the first half], and showed that we can definitely score points.
"But the second half was a complete reversal; we just dropped the ball, gave penalties away."
The Roos gave Doring "too much time and space" in the second stanza, Rampling said," and he hurt us a few times".
Advertisement
Doing posted the first try after the break - one of four that gutsy Manilla scored in the second half - and it was a Doring classic: a side-stepping, elusive effort inside the Roos' 20m zone.
KANGAROOS 56 (Robert Doolan 2, Isaiah Adams 2, Kyle Capper 2, Nick Lyons 2, Seksitino Penisoni, Ash White tries; Doolan 8 goals) TIGERS 28 (Adam Ruttley, Mitch Doring, Daniel Earl, Scott Berry, Liam Allan tries; Doring 4 goals). Group 4 best and fairest award: 3 Lyons, 2 Doring, 1 Adams.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.