Namoi Valley Independent

Gunnedah Bulldogs v Dungowan Cowboys: Mick Schmiedel not happy

By Geoff Newling
Updated May 8 2022 - 10:43am, first published 10:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VALUE ADDED: KC Edmonds was outstanding in the Bulldogs' loss to the Cowboys.

Gunnedah coach Mick Schmiedel was "devastated and embarrassed" by some of his side's errors in the second half in a 32-18 loss to Dungowan at Kitchener Park on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gunnedah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.