The Gunnedah District Cricket Association's regular competition drew to a quiet and anticlimactic close over the weekend. The rain late last week saw both scheduled matches called off on Friday. As a result, three local teams will progress into the finals, which are scheduled to begin this Saturday, March 5. Also read: As expected, Albion will progress directly into the grand final by virtue of their first-place finish on the ladder. With 10 wins and just the one loss for the year, Albion has undoubtedly been the team to beat this season and will prove a formidable obstacle to whichever side wins the semi-final. In second and third spot respectively, Mornington and Court House will play off this Saturday for a place in the final on March 12. Mornington has enjoyed a mixed season in 2021/22, with five wins and five losses. Thanks to the likes of Ryan Smith (197 runs at 62), Justin Carter (235 runs at 23.5), and Oscar King (170 runs at 24), Mornington has scored more runs than any other team in the competition. However, Court House has taken more wickets (96) than any team aside from Albion, at an average of just over 15. Its primary bowling attack, which will be led by Peter McCormack (10 wickets at 11.8) and Braithen Winsor (9 wickets at 15), have proven formidable on local surfaces. During the round fixtures, Mornington has built a 3-1 record over Club House in 2021/22, which bodes well for the second-ranked team. But the pair's record at Wolseley Oval, where the semi-final is set to be played, is split evenly at one win apiece. The GDCA finals will begin this Saturday, March 5, with a semi-final between Mornington and Court House from 1pm at Wolseley Oval. The winner will progress to the grand final against Albion, scheduled for March 12, also at Wolseley Park.

