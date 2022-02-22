sport, local-sport,

They've won AFL and cricket premierships together and on Saturday Andy and James Mack added another special moment to the list. The first to congratulate Andy when he notched his first century in Gunnedah grade cricket was his older brother. "James and I have played everything together for so many years," Andy said. "It was nice to be out there with him when I scored 100 and for him to shake your hand at the other end." READ ALSO: While they have witnessed milestone moments with the ball for each other before, it was the first time they had celebrated either scoring a century. Andy's two previous tons James was either in a different team or not playing, and James is yet to achieve the feat, something that like any younger brother Andy isn't afraid to rub in. "He always used to say I'll score a hundred before you. So I've got three and he's got none," he said. "But I suppose he's got the wickets so it evens itself out." James was again amongst the wickets on Saturday snagging 3-18 to take his tally to 26 for the season. Andy was well into his innings when James joined him but had no idea how close to triple figures he was. He didn't believe him when he told him he was on about 85. The score update was followed by an instruction to make sure he stayed out there "so I'm here when you do (get to 100)". He went on to finish unbeaten on 108 while James was 25no, the pair sharing an unbroken 61-run stand to guide Albion to an imposing 3-226. Their best score for the season it looked a long way off when they lost skipper Brad Cady, who has been their main scorer, first ball. A "nice cover drive" got Andy away and he "just played from there". It was by no means a flawless innings though. He was dropped on 20 and other times balls lobbed in behind one fielder with another coming in. But from 60-100 he "didn't really give a chance". Damien Baldwin laid the foundation with him, the opener hitting 58 - his highest score for the season. "I think we bounced off each other pretty well, he hit the bad balls away and I hit the bad balls away and from there the partnership grew and before we knew we had 160 up," Andy said. He said Baldwin played a "really good innings". "He did it tough early," he said. "Rhyce (Kliendienst) bowled well to him early." But he got through that. They then had Mornington 5-13 before rolling them for 68 to secure the minor premiership and automatic grand final berth with only one round remaining. Mark Ewington also chimed in with three wickets and Ash White two. In the other game Cameron Waugh starred as Kookaburras picked up their second win of the season. After taking 2-33, he top-scored with 78 as they chased down Court House's 7-182 with five wickets and just under five overs in hand. Shayne Riordan also contributed 36, he and Waugh putting on 91 for the third wicket to put Kookaburras in a strong position. Kyle Gallen and Vinnie Winsor both claimed two wickets apiece, Gallen's efforts with the ball coming after he made 43 from 39 opening the innings. Court House made a fast start with Oscar King blasting 53 off 35 at first drop. Along with Waugh, Chris Holliday and Alex Seach also nabbed two wickets.

