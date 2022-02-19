sport, local-sport,

Jen Sands will this year have even more reason to get pumped over going to the footy. Because when the AFL North West season gets under way, Jen's two oldest daughter, Amelia and Jayla, will line up for Gunnedah in the inaugural youth girls competition. The patriarch of the family, Bulldogs great John Woolaston, is the side's coach. Read also: It's a compelling new narrative in an AFL journey John and Jen have shared during their longstanding relationship. "I'm so excited about the girls playing AFL," Jen said, "and happy that John is the coach of them as well." She continued: "I was a little sad when John decided to hang up the boots, but it's [AFL] now staying in the family. Bring on AFL 2022, is all I can say." John coached Jayla in the under-14 competition last year, while Amelia will make her AFL debut in 2022. John said that coaching his daughters gave him "a one up" over them. "So if they backchat at home, I can make them do an extra lap or two at training," he explained. He is "excited" about the upcoming season. There was "a lot of talent" in the Bulldogs' youth girls side, he said, "but a lot of room for growth". "That's what I'm more excited about, just to see them develop throughout the year and play some footy." The father of three said his youngest child, 11-year-old Mea, had not yet become an AFL convert. Six years ago, AFL North West only had a men's competition. Now it has comps spanning five grades covering boys, girls, women and men. Woolaston said the league's growth was "a big turnaround". "Back in 2014, I think it was, we forfeited a game," he said of the Bulldogs men. Jayla, 14, is in year 9 at St Mary's College. She said her father was "very equal" in his treatment of her in a team setting. Like her mum, dad and sister, she is pumped over what lies ahead in 2022. Amelia, 16, is in year 11 at St Mary's. She said her and Jayla had naturally gravitated towards AFL after growing up around the sport. "It's very interesting, it's something different, it's enjoyable," she said of AFL. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KUhQizDbwW8WqAyPP4x5yp/aa7098d6-5f51-4337-8fd7-d60882d0ab4d.jpg/r0_85_2419_1452_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg