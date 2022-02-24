Waging Waugh: Allrounder returns to form in penultimate round

sport, local-sport,

Though, by his own admission, he prefers batting, fast bowling runs in Cam Waugh's blood. The Kookaburras allrounder has shown an aptitude for both this season, with runs and wickets in their most recent game on Saturday against Court House. Waugh's 2-33 in the first innings and 78 in the second were both instrumental in his side's upset win at Kitchener Oval. While his batting has slowly taken precedence as he gets older, Waugh struggles to shake his reputation with the ball, which was passed on from his father. "My dad played First Grade cricket in Newcastle for a lot of years, he was a really good fast bowler," Waugh said. "I just grew up with fast bowling. it's not really something I like to do. I like to bat, but bowling's something that comes naturally." Like it or not, Waugh's right-arm pace has netted him eight wickets at 16 apiece this season. But as the 37-year-old matures, so too does his batting, which was evident in his innings on Saturday. Waugh faced 90 balls for his 78, with nine fours and two sixes from his time in the middle. In comparison to his younger self, who would likely have sought to biff and crash his way through opposition bowlers, the modern Waugh now takes pride in his ability to play more measured innings. "As I've got a bit older, I've got a bit more patient with batting." he said. "Rather than just trying to score a million runs at once, I just let the ball come on to the bat and play a pretty patient game, and it's worked out for me." Last weekend's all-round haul was not a bad effort considering Waugh had not played in the previous fortnight. Having suffered a twinge in his back which left him unable to train, Waugh had not played for the Kookaburras since February 5. But evidently the time off left him refreshed and ready to produce his best. Waugh hopes to continue that form this Saturday, when the Kookaburras take on Mornington in the final round game of the season. Though they are last on the ladder, the Kookaburras have looked at the standings and think they can make finals with a big win this weekend. But, in order to do so, they will need to overcome second-ranked Mornington at Wolseley Oval. This, Waugh said, will be tough, but he believes the Kookaburras match up well against their prospective opponents. "In all honesty, I like batting more against Mornington more than I do against the other two," he said. "I think my style of batting suits their bowling. All the boys like facing their bowlers ... I think we are [in with a good shot]."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ijfQKXbsEKgSKGW5xB5NiF/51899544-83b8-4598-8df2-d88296d310f8.JPG/r6_133_2592_1594_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg