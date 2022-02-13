news, local-news, Gunnedah, art, silo art, Dorothea Mackellar, poetry, Heesco, Australian Street Art Awards, street art

Gunnedah's silo mural dedicated to the memory of iconic poet Dorothea Mackellar is the only artwork in NSW to be selected as a finalist in two categories in the Australian Street Art Awards. The depiction of Mackellar alongside the famous second verse of her poem 'My Country' on the Gunnedah Maize Mill is vying for street art crowns in both Best Mega Mural and Best Rural Art categories. National recognition would be a boon for the locals - and Melbourne-based artist Khosnaran Khurelbaatar, known as Heesco - who worked so hard to bring the project to life despite COVID-19 lockdowns and disruptions, Dorothea Mackellar Memorial Society president Philippa Murray said. "It would be a tremendous achievement and great recognition of the many hours of volunteer work by the community," she said. Read also: Ms Murray said visitors were already flocking to see the mural, which was completed in November 2021. "You will see cars just piling up - vans, trailers. People just love it," she said. The structure reaches 29 metres into the sky and is on land privately owned by Stephen Dangerfield but, like all the artwork nominated in the 2021 Australian Street Art Awards, the mural is publicly-accessible and visible to townsfolk and tourists alike. "It fits into the landscape beautifully," Ms Murray said. There are seven other NSW finalists in the Street Art Awards, which will be announced in an online ceremony on March 4.

