A beautiful collection of Gunnedah history featuring black and white photographs of iconic homes and landmarks, is now on exhibition at the Gunnedah Bicentennial Creative Arts Gallery. A Photographic Collection of Gunnedah Heritage features photographs taken by the Gunnedah Camera Club in 2006. Gunnedah Camera Club members Grant Chambers, Thomas Rosenzweig, Catherine Chaseling, Judy Swain, Helen Patrick, Shane Brady, David Alderdice and Barry Geraghty photographed, developed and framed the photographs of six historical houses and a number of landmarks. The club donated them to the Gunnedah Town Collection as a Sesquicentenary gift to the community. Read also: Properties included in the exhibition are Wandobah, Ruvigne, Pullaming, Burburgate, Gunnible and Round Hill, alongside photographs of the original Methodist Church, Roseneath Manor, the Convent of Mercy, Carinya School, the Hunter Street cemetery, Meggitt Ltd Flour Mill, the Cenotaph Monument and two homes in Barber Street. The exhibition is not only a walk down memory lane, but encourages Gunnedah residents to share their own memories in a book provided for that purpose. A Photographic Collection of Gunnedah Heritage will be on exhibition at the Gunnedah Bicentennial Creative Arts Gallery until Monday, March 21. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36FM9qHpEAtS8daVXYFgHBA/9c0aee9b-f54d-4f85-81f5-a4565766f86e.jpg/r2_196_3837_2363_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg