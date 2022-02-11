news, local-news,

Gunnedah Shire Council is asking the community to complete a survey to help review its Disability Inclusion Action Plan. Gunnedah Shire Council Mayor Jamie Chaffey said the Disability Inclusion Action Plan 2022-2026 provided an opportunity to review how inclusive Council managed facilities and services are in our Shire, and to work with the community to improve on actions currently embedded in the Plan. "The Disability Inclusion Action Plan 2022-26 will be an important way forward in ensuring ease of access to services and facilities for people with disability," Cr Chaffey said. "We want everyone in our Shire to be able to participate fully in everything we have to offer. In putting together this plan, we will be looking for the information and views of people who know the challenges people with disability face. "We are asking people to fill in a survey, participate in a workshop or phone to tell us their ideas. Read also: "People with disability in our Shire should be able to access Council buildings, tourism facilities and events, and be able to find jobs and housing that suits their needs. "We are asking people to speak up about their experiences and how we can improve. "This new plan will provide us with a clear set of goals to ensure our Shire remains accessible for residents and visitors." Cr Chaffey said over the past four years, Gunnedah Shire Council had made significant achievements against its existing plan. All Councils across New South Wales are required to have a Disability Inclusion Action Plan developed in consultation with people with disability. The 2022-26 plan will replace the existing plan which was developed following extensive community engagement, involving more than 340 residents and stakeholder groups. The 2022-26 plan will focus on four priority areas: To take part in the survey, visit www.gunnedah.nsw.gov.au or pick up a hard copy from the Council's Administration Building, 63 Elgin Street, GoCo Administration Building at 80 Marquis Street, or the Gunnedah Shire Library in Conadilly Street. The survey is open until Wednesday, March 9. To find out more about the Disability Inclusion Action Plan, contact Gunnedah Shire Council Community and Social Planner Debra Hilton on 6740 2100, or email council@infogunnedah.com.au with the subject line "Disability Inclusion Action Plan". Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36FM9qHpEAtS8daVXYFgHBA/14e5c00f-e256-44a0-995f-56cd1fa9a965.jpg/r3_324_5614_3494_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg