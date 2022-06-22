With seven players out, two injured, and one on the bench, the Boggabri Kangaroos completed a win on Sunday that was "the most gutsy" coach Shane Rampling had ever seen.
Fresh from a heavy defeat against the North Tamworth Bears the weekend prior, Boggabri was determined to put forward a better display in Narrabri last weekend.
However, fate conspired against the Kangaroos before the first grade clash had even started.
Seven players were unavailable on the day, and two further injuries during the game left Boggabri with next-to-nothing in terms of reserves.
But the 22-16 effort they produced will live on in Rampling's memory.
"Robert Doolan strained his hamstring. Jarred Adams was knocked out. They showed true guts, scrambled in defence," he told Group 4 Media.
"That's the best win I've seen here as coach and the most gutsy win I've ever seen as a coach. We had just one player on the bench for the whole second half."
In Rampling's eyes, there was no singular standout as "everyone" contributed to Boggabri's victory.
The victory was a satisfying way for the club to rebound from a 44-6 drubbing at the hands of the Bears in round nine, which embodied the attitude espoused by Boggabri's catchphrase: "The little town with the big heart".
"They exemplified that today. The boys showed massive heart, I couldn't be prouder," Rampling said.
"Sure it was a scrappy game, with a lot of dropped ball and a lot of penalties. And Narrabri hammered our line the last 10 minutes. They were over four times but we held them up."
