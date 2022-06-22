Namoi Valley Independent

Battered, bruised, but not beaten: Boggabri scrap for derby win

By Zac Lowe
Updated June 22 2022 - 4:49am, first published 4:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Full tilt: Kaylan Murray tears away on Sunday. Photo: BDRLFC Facebook.

With seven players out, two injured, and one on the bench, the Boggabri Kangaroos completed a win on Sunday that was "the most gutsy" coach Shane Rampling had ever seen.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gunnedah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.