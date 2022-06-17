Namoi Valley Independent

CNRU Round 9: Tim McDermott humbled by player of the final award as focus turns to top-of-the-table clash

SN
By Samantha Newsam
June 17 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grunt work: Gunnedah will be hoping Tim McDermott can repeat his Country Championship form when they host Narrabri on Saturday.

Since he joined Gunnedah Tim McDermott has established a reputation as the best lineout technician in the Central North competition.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Gunnedah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.