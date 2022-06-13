Boggabri are enjoying their best season since their promotion to first grade in 2018.
The side heads to Narrabri on Sunday with winning momentum, after recording back-to-back victories over Gunnedah at Kitchener Park via a 32-28 triumph last round.
It was only the second time in 57 years that the Roos beat the Bulldogs - the previous win coming a year ago.
Currently in fifth position on 10 points, Boggabri could move to fourth place if they beat Narrabri, and the Roosters lose away to the Cowboys on Saturday.
North Tamworth lead the competition on 14 points - equal points with Dungowan and Kootingal-Moonbi.
Following the come-from-behind defeat of seventh-placed Gunnedah at Kitchener Park on Sunday, Roos skipper Matt Gillham said "every match is do or die, pretty much" for Boggy, given the closeness of the competition.
That sentiment may be a tad dramatic, but it illustrates just how tight the competition is.
Certainly, the great feel established by the closeness of last season's competition, before it was abruptly ended by Omicron's emergence, has carried over to this season.
With nines games remaining before the finals, four points separate the top six sides.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
