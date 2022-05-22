Namoi Valley Independent

Group 4: Boggabri coach Shane Rampling laments slow start in 28-16 loss to Kootingal

By Geoff Newling
Updated May 23 2022 - 1:06am, first published May 22 2022 - 10:37am
NOT HAPPY: Roos coach Shane Rampling watches his troops at Kooty.

Boggabri copped a half-time blast from a disappointed and exasperated coach before restoring some pride in a 28-16 loss to the Roosters at Kootingal on Sunday.

