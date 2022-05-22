Boggabri copped a half-time blast from a disappointed and exasperated coach before restoring some pride in a 28-16 loss to the Roosters at Kootingal on Sunday.
The Roos were lethargic and slow in the first 40 minutes against a Roosters outfit that dictated and controlled the play to establish an 18-0 lead at the major break.
Advertisement
When the Rooters' scored two minutes into the second half, Roos coach Shane Rampling thought the worst.
"We had a poor week, a poor preparation for this [game]," Rampling said. "We had no enthusiasm and were slow out of the blocks. And Sam Taylor's kicking game killed us."
READ ALSO:
"He dictated everything moved us around. I thought we were lucky we were only 18-nil down."
"There was an opportunity to turn it around in the second half but they scored after a couple of minutes (to make it 24-nil).
"To our credit the boys had a dig and showed a bit of mongrel."
Rampling thought Roos prop Nic Millar was outstanding, the number eight throwing himself into the Roosters defence throughout the match. His many minutes were only exceed by his many metres and massive hits.
Roos winger Seksitine Penisoni was also strong, and made plenty of metres with some incisive runs.
The Roos also suffered some injuries with five-eighth Didymus Blankett copping a head knock and badly cut mouth while backrower Cameron Kerr also suffered a shoulder injury and Bailey Lennox picked up a thumb injury.
"You can't give a side like that [a] 24-points start and get back into the game," Rampling said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.