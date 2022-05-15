Namoi Valley Independent

CNRU Round 5: Gunnedah produce stunning second half to stampede Moree 57-5

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated May 15 2022 - 8:45am, first published 6:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Catch me if you can: James Perrett was one of the Red Devils' best performers in their win over Moree on Saturday. Photo: Sarah Stewart

On the surface Gunnedah's 57-7 win over Moree portrays a dominant performance.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Gunnedah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.