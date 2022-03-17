news, local-news,

Spanish and Malaysian are the latest two languages to be featured during Book Buddies. Guests from the International Women's Association will be holding an interactive story time on Thursday, March 24, at 10.30 and Malaysian is the language of choice on Tuesday, March 29. Book Buddies is held every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday morning from 10.30 to 11am. There is storytelling and a handicraft for the children. It's fun! It's free! And no booking is required - just come along and enjoy yourselves with your little ones. Read also: For library users wishing to read books in their own language, or people wanting to learn another language, we can get books in more than 100 languages from the State Library of NSW. Normally 30 or 40 books come in each delivery, and users can specify authors, titles, or subjects, and also levels. Adult, children or picture books for very young readers can be requested. It's a great way to keep in touch with your own culture and to pass it along to others. If you prefer to work online, the World Trade Press database contains information about the culture, travel, language, and food for 174 countries of the world. Through 10 Adult and 6 Junior services, this database will provide you with the most accurate and updated information on all aspects of the world including food, cookery, culture, travel, road tripping, language learning, maps and business. All this information is accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week from any location in the world simultaneously by all library members. Just find the Gunnedah library web page, eResources and follow the prompts, entering your Gunnedah Shire Library card number to access this database. Lots of new titles have been added to the library shelves this month! Among the new books are The Pick-up by Australian author Fiona Harris and Mike McLeish. Three adults meet over the school pick-up and decide to volunteer for duties at the school camp. The book is described as "hilariously relevant, disturbingly relatable". Nicholas Sparks, who has been described as the male Nora Roberts, has written The Wish, "a heart-wrenching story about discovery and loss ... a reminder that time with those precious to us is the greatest gift of all". Set in Paris, Louise Candlish has written The Day you Saved my Life "... a spellbinding story of passion, heartbreak and destiny ..." Closer to home is Great Australian Mysteries: Spine Tingling Tales of Disappearances, Secrets, Unsolved Crimes and Lost Treasure. And very young readers will enjoy a lift the flap book The Very Hungry Caterpillar's Australian Feast! See you soon at the library!

