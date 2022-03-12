news, local-news,

AS GUNNEDAH'S aged population grows, so does the need for specialised care for vulnerable residents. That's where GoCo comes in. Over the past 30 years the organisation has been providing home care services across the north west. Now, its Gunnedah centre is set for a major refurbishment, after securing a $400,000 grant from the NSW Government's Stronger County Communities Fund. GoCo Executive General Manager Bruce Mercer said work will begin as soon as possible to bring the facility up to standard. "The front part of the building is going to be renovated so that there is a facility there for events to be held by the community for our clients," he said. "There'll be a commercial standard kitchen there so that we're able to cater for those events and also be able to provide opportunities for our clients to prepare food if they wish. READ ALSO: "We're also going to be renovating the bathrooms to make sure they comply with regulations because that's an important part of the standards that we have to comply with to retain our accreditations as an aged care provider." The facility, which is owned by Gunnedah Shire Council, caters for 260 clients in Gunnedah, and that demand has grown over time. As its current clients age, their individual demands also increase. Each week up to 100 clients, including the weekly Aboriginal Elders group, attend social support group activities in the 'group room'. Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson said the funding would allow GoCo to meet current and future need. "GoCo do a fantastic job in ensuring the Gunnedah community's most vulnerable have access to essential services and support to support their health and wellbeing," Mr Anderson said. "This funding will allow them to continue that great work now and well into the future as the aged population grows." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/caitlin.reid%40fairfaxmedia.com./fa1bf38b-0653-48b6-bd54-c543e1ed5516.jpg/r0_369_5083_3241_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg