Gunnedah's Dorathea Mackellar silo art has been recognised as the best mega mural in the country, claiming gold at the Australian Street Art Awards. The victory was confirmed on Friday evening, much to the delight of the Dorothea Mackellar Memorial Society and artist Heesco Khosnaran. Society president Philippa Murray said it was thoroughly deserved for the work Khosnaran did, and the award could help put Gunnedah on the map. "We are honoured and delighted to win this award which will be a major boost to tourism in Gunnedah," she said. "What a privilege it was to have an artist of Heesco's standing execute the work. "We would also like to thank Stephen Dangerfield, the mill owner, who allowed us to use his building for the mural. "It was painted on the side of the silo as the mill continued its operations. His assistance and support for the project were invaluable." The mural also took out a bronze in the Rural Art category. READ ALSO: Much interest in Mackellar's story has been stirred up in recent years, with an open day for her family property 'Kurumbede' registering more than 1000 visitors last year. The poet, who wrote My Country, was a regular visitor to Gunnedah in the early 1900s. Ms Murray said it was incredible that more than a century later her spirit still lives on in the town. She said the memorial society would continue to share Mackellar's story and Gunnedah's history more broadly. "We are very proud of the role we have played in ensuring Gunnedah's cultural connections are publicised and created," she said. "And we will continue to do so through our annual National Poetry Awards launched last week which are open to all school aged children."

