Gunnedah Weeks of Speed kicks into high gear for 25th show

Wearing a kilt and green hat, behind the wheel of a 1950 Super 10 Tourer, Pat Gaynor brought a touch of St Patrick's Day to the first few minutes of the Gunnedah Weeks of Speed. The vehicle and its driver were just two characters of many at the show and shine event on Saturday, at the Woolworths car park. Though a labour of love, Mr Gaynor said the classic vehicle was anything but an easy drive. "Very hard - it's like driving a truck, mate!" he said. "Pretty stiff." READ MORE: Retired former organiser Chris Frend officially opened Gunnedah's 2022 Weeks of Speed, in its 25th year. Mr Frend wasn't quite there at the opening, but he joined founder Chris Ryan in 1999 for the event's second outing. In the last quarter-of-a-century, the speed theme has seen organisers coordinate everything from rubber ducks races in the Namoi to Speedway races to speed chess. "Basically the rule of thumb was, if it moves, it's eligible," he said. Mr Frend said the weeks have filled a gap in the Gunnedah tourist calendar. He recently heard the story of a New Zealander, who hopped borders annually, every year, not to participate, just to watch. "It's sort of waxed and waned over the years but its generally been here," he said. "It's part of Gunnedah's event scene. Designed to be in March - that was always a quieter time as far as motel beds and filling them was concerned." This year's event won't feature anything as off-beat and quirky as the old Drag Race - a footrace of men dressed up as women. But council tourism team leader Nikki Robertson said the World Bullock Whip Titles, slated to be held next Saturday, would prove a major draw. "We're glad to have it this year and have the whip-crackers on board," she said. "There's something new every year. So certainly stay tuned!" Other events to look forward to in 2022 include drag racing, speedracing and clash of the sirens on Saturday March 19. The Gunnedah Rural Museum demonstration day and tractor pull should also prove a big draw. There is also greyhound racing scheduled every Thursday of March.

