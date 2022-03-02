news, local-news,

Gunnedah businesses and service providers have the chance to show local youth what is on offer in an upcoming expo. The annual Youth Expo is in need of exhibitors, including tertiary education providers, health and community services and local businesses, for March 30. More than 30 exhibitors set up in the town hall last year to chat to more than 250 youth from the local high schools about their options after secondary schooling during NSW Youth Week. Read also: Gunnedah Shire Council's Charlotte Hoddle said the joint initiative between the council, Gunnedah Youth Interagency and NSW Youth Week was an ideal way to showcase the many opportunities that were open to young people at the beginning of their career paths. "There are so many advantages to opening young people's eyes to the range of options available to them," Ms Hoddle said. "The Gunnedah Youth Expo is a great way to bring many of those options together in one place - whether it is further education, joining a service agency or discovering a trade. "There are also advantages for the businesses who have a presence at the expo. Whether they have apprenticeships available or are looking to employ people further down the track, it is important to let people know just how many different careers are open to them." Ms Hoddle said five TAFE NSW mobile training units were set up last year, providing hands-on examples of industries like hairdressing, beauty, welding, engineering and hospitality. The free event is for youth aged 12-25, as well as parents or carers. There will be giveaways and prizes on the day.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/6vwjsNKWypZeVkMQsfcHaQ/101eabbc-433f-4a88-b38f-b12f1572a41b.jpg/r0_195_3840_2365_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg