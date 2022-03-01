news, local-news,

Gunnedah's Koala Habitat Restoration Project is up for a state-wide award for creating a real tree change. The Saving Our Species project has been nominated for the Sustainable Communities Tidy Towns Awards in the Habitat and Wildlife Conservation category for creating 45 hectares of koala habitat. Tamworth Regional Landcare Association received $145,000 to drive the establishment of 30 hectares of new habitat in both the Gunnedah and Liverpool Plains shires, and by November 2021, almost 10,000 trees had been planted by 16 landholders. A Gunnedah-based steering committee provided support, connections and local knowledge to the local land coordinator, Penny Milson, who worked with landholders to plant the koala corridors. Ms Milson said it was "a great effort" by everyone involved. "We're thrilled the project will be represented [at the awards]," she said. READ ALSO: Gunnedah farmer's water drinkers 'part of a bigger solution' for Australia's wildlife Committee member Owen Hasler will attend the awards ceremony in Albury on the weekend and share information on the project, which came about as the result of a state government grant in 2017. "The project exceeded all expectations ... we were most fortunate to have a good season for planting trees and the enthusiastic cooperation and willingness of landholders to be involved," Mr Hasler said. "This is a great opportunity to showcase what can be achieved when landowners are given the opportunity to partner with Landcare on projects that will benefit our local koalas." The award winners will be announced on Saturday, March 5. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/6vwjsNKWypZeVkMQsfcHaQ/9ab8e6e7-80b2-421b-aaf6-914c9e7c8edd.jpg/r0_22_5888_3349_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg