Gunnedah set to host true blue Australia day of BBQs and boat races

Break out the zinc cream, Gunnedah's Australia Day is set to be better than ever. Gunnedah Shire Council Australia Day Committee chair Rob Hooke said the town's celebrations rival anywhere in this wide brown land, with utes draped in the Aussie flag, new citizens taking the oath and a bonza barbie by the pool. "All our favourites are back," Cr Hooke said. "The Australia Day 2022 event program combines the solemnity of the occasion with some cracker events like the very popular raft and craft race and Aussie Fest 2022 at Donnelly Fields." READ MORE: This year's Australia Day ambassador, president of the National Farmers' Federation Fiona Simson, will speak at the the Australia Day awards dinner. Breeza will hold an Australia day breakfast at 8.30am, followed by Gunnedah's at 9am in Anzac Park. There will be a morning outdoor church ceremony under the gums at Anzac Park followed by a citizenship ceremony. There will also be a raft and craft race down the Namoi River, then Aussie Fest 2022 at Donnelly Fields/ The Gunnedah Memorial Pool, the Water Tower Museum and the Dorothea Mackellar Centre will have free entry all day. In the afternoon there will be a free screening of Kangaroo Jack at the Civic. Cr Hooke said it was shaping up to be an amazing day. "This is a true-blue chance for all our residents to show their pride in being Australian in a thousand different ways, while still observing COVID-safe advice," he said.

