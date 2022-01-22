news, local-news,

GUNNEDAH mayor Jamie Chaffey has pledged to be the voice of the north west after being elected to the board of Local Government NSW (LGNSW). He is the only councillor from the region to gain a place on the board for the upcoming term, and said he was excited to use that power to fight for local issues. "The reason why I nominated was because I wanted to make sure the concerns of local government in the north west of NSW were heard," he said. "And the best way for that to happen was to make sure one of the board positions was filled by a passionate person who serves in local government like myself. "To make sure all of the needs of local government in this region are completely heard and understood, because this peak body not only represents the bush but also the city, and they're two completely different beasts." Cr Chaffey said he has met several of the other board members, but is looking forward to getting to know them better and building a strong working relationship that will benefit all parties. He believes that when LGNSW members are on the same page and can deliver a concise message, there are few more effective organisations in the state to apply pressure on the government. "The importance of a peak body in local government like LGNSW is that the needs and wants are clearly understood and articulated, but it's the combined voice and advocacy," he said. READ ALSO: "To ensure that other tiers of government like the state and commonwealth know exactly where local government sit on all types of issues, whether they be policy, procedure or the vision for the future." While Gunnedah will be at the forefront of his mind, Cr Chaffey said he wants to represent the whole region. He has experience in broader roles, given he is also on the senior executive team of the NSW Country Mayors' Association and is chair of the Namoi Unlimited joint organisation of councils. Despite his busy schedule, Cr Chaffey is confident he can fulfil all roles with energy and efficiency. "They say if you want to get something done then you see a busy person and I think my experience and knowledge now, and the fact that I'm not shy to bring concerns and issues forward for discussion and debate, is very important," he said. "Local government has such an important task of making sure the lives of people who live in the bush - or in our regions - needs are clearly understood to all tiers of government. "There are many times where things change, decisions are made at a commonwealth or state level about shifting responsibilities, and all too often those responsibilities get shifted onto local government without the financial rewards."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cody.tsaousis/adbc19c8-1def-4bc1-8ec6-51f98018b938.jpg/r0_127_4333_2575_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg