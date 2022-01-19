news, local-news,

Gunnedah Rural Museum has received a $3,000 boost from the Federal Government to upgrade its office and library facilities as it continues its recovery from COVID-19. Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton said the funding has been provided under the $3 million Culture, Heritage and Arts Regional Tourism (CHART) program. "I'm pleased to announce that Gunnedah Rural Museum has received $3,000 to install air conditioning in the office, as well as new lighting in the library," Mr Coulton said. "This funding will make the working conditions much more pleasant for the Museum's dedicated volunteers, and might hopefully encourage others to come on board to help preserve this important local history. "The CHART program is helping to rebuild our local economy through the development of collections or exhibits, improved facilities, and the digitisation of local heritage collections for future generations to enjoy. "With applications still open, I encourage other community-run arts, cultural and heritage organisations in the Parkes electorate to apply for a CHART program grant today. This will assist us to continue offering appealing cultural tourism experiences in our regional communities." Gunnedah Rural Museum President Owen Tydd said the funding will make a big difference for the volunteers who regularly use the office. "We are developing a good office at the Museum, but because it's in an old shipping container, it's fairly uncomfortable given the heat; this air conditioner will make it just about perfect," Mr Tydd said. "This funding is much appreciated." Read also: Minister for Communications, Urban Infrastructure, Cities and the Arts, the Hon Paul Fletcher MP, said more than $135,000 in grants would flow to 50 organisations across the country to support activities that encourage cultural tourism in regional, rural and remote Australia. "These grants will support the reactivation and ongoing sustainability of these successful applicants, with each playing an integral role in telling the stories of their local communities and preserving Australia's cultural heritage," Minister Fletcher said. "This first batch of grants marks an important milestone in the benefits that CHART will provide to regional communities, including the promotion of regional arts tourism across Australia, which in turn will enhance arts access and increase local expenditure." The Australian Museums and Galleries Association (AMaGA) is delivering the program on behalf of the Government. Applications are open until 29 April 2022, or until allocated funding is expended. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

