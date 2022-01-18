news, local-news,

The Quipolly water project is starting to take shape as contractors construct a 400,000L reservoir in Werris Creek. The new treatment plant and pipeline from the dam are key to water security for the Liverpool Plains shire and solving ongoing water quality issues in Werris Creek, which sources its water from the dam. Read more: The slab for the reservoir was poured before Christmas and contractors will soon form the floor slabs for the two chlorine rooms at either end of the pipeline - the Quirindi Reservoir and the old Water Treatment Plant at Werris Creek. Work on the pipeline connecting Quipolly Dam and the plant to Werris Creek is continuing and Gongues Construction has employed a mechanised trencher for planned works along the Black Gulley Road to Lowes Creek Road. Construction of the plant was originally slated to start in late 2019 but hold-ups with government approvals and redesign due to the drought mean the project only went to tender in August 2020, a year after originally planned, and almost three years after the state and federal government committed $10 million each in funding. Despite the setbacks, Liverpool Plains Shire's mayor Cr Doug Hawkins said he was pleased with the progress so far on the project. "The Quipolly water project is going to deliver us water security, and with this security we can then be confident that anyone moving here to set up a business or to live here can be confident of a secure and consistent water supply," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/6vwjsNKWypZeVkMQsfcHaQ/ef15db57-1e25-4437-ae39-e615eb1eaa4d.JPG/r63_0_2192_1203_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg