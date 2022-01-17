sport, local-sport,

Ash White's five wicket haul was almost to no avail on Saturday as the wickets tumbled early in Albion's run chase in what was a low-scoring clash with Mornington to resume the season. It was a day for the bowlers with under 100 runs scored for the game. Chasing Mornington's paltry 46, Albion were looking shaky when skipper Brad Cady was bowled by Ollie Thomas to make it 5-14. But James Mack came to the rescue, the allrounder peeling off an unbeaten 13 to guide the competition leaders to a four wicket win. READ ALSO: The scorecard didn't make pretty reading for either side with extras the top-scorer in both innings. Skipper Rhyce Kliendienst was the best with the bat for Mornington with nine, his dismissal the first over after drinks sparking a wicket frenzy as White ripped through the tail to wrap the innings up within three overs of the resumption. It saw the quick finish with 5-8 - his best return for the season. Andy Mack supported with 3-11, Mornington's innings only lasting 22 overs. Kliendienst (2-11) and Thomas (3-8) then returned serve, causing all sorts of problems for the Albion batsmen.

