Albion will be looking to continue their winning ways when the Gunnedah first grade competition resumes on Saturday. The premiers were unbeaten through what was - thanks to the weather - a disrupted first half of the season. One of the secrets of their success was having different people contributing each game. With players coming in and out of the side with work, Albion batsman Andy Mack, said it has been pleasing to have that consistency of someone standing up each week. READ ALSO: "No-one's taken a whole load upon themselves," he said. "Everyone's been doing their job to some degree." In a reflection of their position on the table, Albion boast the leading runscorer in Bailey Lennox and two of the leading wicket-takers, with James Mack and Ash White among four bowlers to have taken seven wickets so far. Lennox has been a consistent contributor, and Mack noted, saved them last game. At 4-6 chasing Kookaburras' 124 they were "staring down the barrel" at a potentially heavy loss, but he dug in and got the innings back on track. "He's been going alright the last few years but probably hasn't been as consistent as he has this season. "Hopefully that can continue," Mack said. Mack is himself third in the batting stats and will be looking to recapture his early season form after failing to trouble the scorers in his last two knocks. "I started off okay, but got a bit lazy a couple of times," he conceded. They have Mornington on Saturday in a one-dayer at Wolsley. "They've got a pretty handy side," Mack said. " They've got a few good young fellas and got a pretty handy bowling attack." Courthouse and Kookaburras match up at Kitchener in the other game.

