10 must-knows when buying the best engagement ring for your partner

Photo by Shutterstock.

Buying an engagement ring can be intimidating.



There are a lot of sizes, designs, and metals used that can make you feel overwhelmed to choose from.



However, understanding the basics can help you pick the best one in the market.



So, here are 10 must-knows when buying the best engagement ring for your partner:

1. Know your budget

Before you start shopping for your engagement ring, you have to determine how much you are willing to spend.



Establishing a budget can help you focus on a smaller selection of rings that can satisfy both your partner's tastes and your financial situation.

2. Understand the four C's

Carat weight, cut, color, and clarity are the four C's that you should learn about.



These elements can impact a diamond's quality and, in turn, its cost.



Making an informed choice when choosing a diamond for your engagement ring can be made easier if you know what to look for in each category.

3. Consider alternative gemstones

Although diamonds are the most common material used in engagement rings, there are also other options.



For a unique and customised look, you may consider getting substitute gemstones like sapphires, emeralds, or rubies.



Additionally, these gemstones can be just as beautiful as diamonds and often have lower price tags.

4. Think about ring settings

An engagement ring's overall look is greatly influenced by its settings. Settings including prong, halo, bezel, and pave are often used.



Each setting has a unique style that can impact the ring's design.



You may spend some time considering your options and selecting one that fits your partner's preferences and lifestyle.

5. Get the right ring size

When you buy engagement rings, it is important to make sure you have the appropriate ring size.



To figure out your partner's ring size, you can ask their friends or relatives for assistance, or you can discreetly borrow one of their rings.



Alternatively, you can take them to a jeweller for a professional measurement.

6. Know your partner's style

When selecting an engagement ring, consider your partner's preferences and style.



Note what jewellery they currently own, what color metal they prefer, and any clues they may have given you about the kind of ring they want.



Additionally, choosing a ring that matches their style can make the moment even more special.

7. Learn about metals

There are several different metals available for engagement rings, such as platinum, palladium, rose gold, white gold, and yellow gold.



Every metal has distinct qualities that set it apart in terms of pricing, look, and durability.



Think of the metal that best suits your partner's preferences and lifestyle.

8. Research ethical and sustainable options

There can be a demand for sustainable and ethically sourced engagement rings as they rise from consumers who are becoming more aware of ethical and environmental challenges.



So, you may look for jewellers who place a high value on ethical sourcing methods and who provide certificates of metals.

9. Don't forget about maintenance

An engagement ring needs to be properly maintained to continue looking its best for many years to come.



When planning your budget, factor in the cost for the expense of routine cleanings, inspections, and possible repairs.



In addition, some jewellers provide warranties or maintenance plans that include these services.

10. Plan a memorable proposal

After you have found the perfect engagement ring, it is time to set up a memorable proposal.



Choose the location, time, and atmosphere of the proposal with your partner's tastes and interests in mind.



Additionally, the most important thing is that it is meaningful and sincere, regardless of whether you choose to make a big gesture or spend some time alone together.

Getting the best engagement ring can be overwhelming but with the right knowledge, you may narrow your choices and pick the perfect one.

