Community invited to share ideas for drought resilience

Keeping the Village Green is the goal of Liverpool Plains Shire and Gunnedah Shire councils' Regional Drought Resilience Plan.
Round 2 of the Regional Drought Resilience Planning program is jointly funded by the Australian Government, and NSW Government under the Future Drought Fund.
The impacts of drought are felt and seen in every aspect of country life.
Landscapes and waterways are exposed and potentially damaged, restricted business and work opportunities take an emotional and financial toll, flora and fauna can be lost to a region and restricted sporting and recreational opportunities fray the connections that define communities.
"The effects of drought are not contained within local or state government boundaries. Liverpool Plains and Gunnedah Shires are working together to strengthen our region's resilience by improving our capacity to adapt to climatic challenges," Liverpool Plains mayor Doug Hawkins said.
"Our Shires have contracted Seftons to develop a Regional Drought Resilience Plan that addresses the needs of community, agriculture, the landscape, waterways and the broader economy.
Seftons are familiar with our region, the challenges we have faced in recent years and our region's willingness to work together."
Keeping the Village Green; Regional Drought Resilience Plan will draw on the experience and expertise of community members, traditional owners, farmers, business people, and service providers.
During March and April, the Seftons' team will be travelling across the region to meet with and learn from the people of the Liverpool Plains and Gunnedah Shires.
"Gunnedah and Liverpool Plains Shires were hit hard by the crippling drought that threatened the livelihoods of so many," Gunnedah Shire mayor Jamie Chaffey said.
"Keeping the Village Green; Regional Drought Resilience Plan will help our region prepare for future drought.
"Working together on a regional approach, we plan to build our shared resilience through practical strategies that are achievable and effective in managing the challenges ahead. We want to meet the years ahead with confidence and certainty."
Community members will have the opportunity to contribute in a number of ways.
For more information, visit www.liverpoolplains.nsw.gov.au or www.gunndedah.nsw.gov.au. Check the websites for the most up-to-date information, pop-up locations and dates.
