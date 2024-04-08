Namoi Valley Independent
Namoi Valley Independent's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Community invited to share ideas for drought resilience

April 8 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ideas from the community are being sought to assist with drought resilience. Picture supplied.
Ideas from the community are being sought to assist with drought resilience. Picture supplied.

Keeping the Village Green is the goal of Liverpool Plains Shire and Gunnedah Shire councils' Regional Drought Resilience Plan.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Gunnedah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.