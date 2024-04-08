Popular learn to skate session back for the holidays

Gunnedah's Autumn school holiday program will run from April 15-26 and there's a host of great activities on offer for young people living in the Shire.
Join the Gunnedah Shire Library for Book Buddies at 10:30am on Tuesday, 16 April, Wednesday, April 17 and Thursday, April 18. All sessions are free and include story time and creation of Possum Magic art.
TOTEM's popular Learn to Skate workshop will take place on Tuesday, April 16 between 10am-1pm. Spots are limited so bookings are essential.
On Monday, April 15 the Lock Room Challenge will take place at Wolseley Park between 11:30am-12:30pm. Activities include Uno, board games, Kubb, badminton, Jenga, dominoes and frisbee.
There's also a free movie session at The Civic on Tuesday, April 16, showing Ghostbusters Frozen Empire. Bookings are essential.
The Youth Orchestral Camp will stage a concert featuring musicians from the Sydney Youth Orchestra, Western Sydney Youth Orchestra and regional guest musicians at the Gunnedah Shire Band Hall on Friday, April 19.
A three-day workshop on African drumming for beginners (aged 8 + years) will take place at the Gunnedah Conservatorium on Tuesday, April 16 between 10am-11am. Tickets cost $20.
"We are proud of our school holiday program and the diversity and quality of fun and engaging activities on offer. Anyone interested in taking part should book now so they don't miss out," said Gunnedah Shire Council Manager Economy and Growth Susan Frater.
The full school holiday program and booking information can be accessed at https://www.thecivic.com.au/youth .
