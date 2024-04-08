Namoi Valley Independent
Namoi Valley Independent's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Popular learn to skate session back for the holidays

April 8 2024 - 2:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TOTEM's skateboard workshop is always a popular fixture on Gunnedah's school holiday program. Picture supplied.
TOTEM's skateboard workshop is always a popular fixture on Gunnedah's school holiday program. Picture supplied.

Gunnedah's Autumn school holiday program will run from April 15-26 and there's a host of great activities on offer for young people living in the Shire.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Gunnedah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.