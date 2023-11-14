Gunnedah Shire will show its support for the call to end gender and sexual violence against women and girls with a candlelight vigil on November 30.
The vigil, organised by Gunnedah Shire Council in partnership with the Gunnedah Community Action Team, is part of the 16 Days of Activism that runs from the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on November 25, to Human Rights Day on December 10.
Gunnedah Shire Council Community and Social Planner Debra Hilton said this was a chance for people to unite in support of safety for women and girls.
"We know that one in three women will experience violence in their lifetime," Ms Hilton said. "No level of violence is acceptable.
"We invite people to join us to be part of the 16 Days of Activism to show their support and to say no to violence. The theme for this year is 'Respect' and the colour theme is orange."
Battery-operated candles will be provided at the Rotunda, and the event will include a reading of the names of each victim of domestic violence and intimate partner violence lost in 2023 followed by one minute's silence.
