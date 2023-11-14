Namoi Valley Independent
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Deck the halls, and the gardens, and the fences to spread that Christmas cheer

By Newsroom
Updated November 14 2023 - 3:11pm, first published 3:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's time for the annual Gunnedah Shire Council Christmas Lights Competition and a return to the friendly rivalry for the coveted title of Santa Street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Gunnedah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.