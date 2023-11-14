It's time for the annual Gunnedah Shire Council Christmas Lights Competition and a return to the friendly rivalry for the coveted title of Santa Street.
Every year, Council encourages our communities in town and the surrounding villages to get festive and creative with their decorations for the chance to win prizes.
The competition is now open and will close 5pm on Friday, 8 December, with judging to follow shortly after. Nominees must be available on Wednesday, 20 December at 5.30pm when the winners will be presented at the Christmas Tree in Brocks Court, Gunnedah.
Gunnedah Shire Council Manager Economy and Growth Susan Frater said the Christmas Lights Competition was an annual tradition in Gunnedah Shire, and helped add extra sparkle to the streets.
"It's fun for everyone to take a look at the amazing lengths so many people in our community go to in their effort to make their home festive," Ms Frater said.
"Whether you live in Carroll or have a business in Conadilly Street, this is your opportunity to add to the Christmas spirit and light up the Shire. Don't forget to put in your entry form!"
Entry forms are available at https://www.thecivic.com.au/live-theatre--events, or can be picked up from the Gunnedah Shire's Administration Building at 63 Elgin Street, Gunnedah Shire Library or Gunnedah Visitor Information Centre.
Completed nomination forms can be submitted to Gunnedah Shire Council by emailing council@infogunnedah.com.au, in person at 63 Elgin Street, Gunnedah or by posting to PO Box 63, Gunnedah, NSW 2380.
