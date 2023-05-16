Namoi Valley Independent
Hazard reduction burns in Trinkey State Conservation Area from Wednesday 17 May to Sunday 21 May

By Newsroom
Updated May 16 2023 - 2:54pm, first published 2:45pm
The hazard reduction burn will take place from Wednesday 17 May to Sunday 21 May, weather permitting. Picture by Peter Hardin, file
The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is planning two hazard reduction burns in Trinkey State Conservation Area from Wednesday 17 May to Sunday 21 May, weather permitting.

