Namoi Valley Independent

Rugby Union: Ray Spradbrow and Will Burke share Gunnedah best and fairest for 2022

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated October 8 2022 - 2:31am, first published October 3 2022 - 2:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Groundhog Day as backrowers claim Red Devils top honours for 2022

It felt a bit like Groundhog Day as Gunnedah celebrated their best performers for the season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Gunnedah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.