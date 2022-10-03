Groundhog Day as backrowers claim Red Devils top honours for 2022

Club Awards: The Tony Coffey Trophy Most Consistent Trainer - Tim Wilson, The Wilf Hockings Memorial Trophy Highest Try Scorer - James Perrett, The Foundation Award (Best Supporter) - Brett and Lorraine Waters, The Sportsmanship Award (Best Sporstman in the club) - James McGowan, The Bob McCrone Memorial Trophy Best Clubman - Kate O'Donnell, Iron Man Award most minutes in 1st Grade - James Perrett, Golden Gloves - Dan Martin, Undesirable Act of the Year - John Mackay