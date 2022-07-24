Boggabri did what they had to, beating Manilla Tigers 54-28 in Saturday's Group 4 first grade clash at Jubilee Oval, Boggabri and keeping its semi-final hopes alive.
The win moved the Roos within two points of fourth-placed Moree, before they beat Narrabri 38-26 on Sunday.
"We did enough to get the points," Boggabri coach Shane Rampling told Group 4 Media on Saturday night.
"Full credit to Manilla, they had a few boys backing up from reserve grade, didn't forfeit.
"They are struggling but we've been there too. Hopefully they will stick the season out."
Boggabri club president Greg Haire said the Tigers arrived with 17 players and had 15 players doubling up.
"I tip my lid to Manilla," Haire told G4 Media.
Manilla won the second grade game 52-22 to keep their semi-final hopes alive and made the Roos work for their nine-try first grade win.
Centre Robert Doolan scored three tries and kicked seven conversions on his return from injury.
The Roos were also missing centre Paula Dinauvoli while halfback Josh Trindall "was crook but stuck it out".
While applauding Doolan's try-trifecta Rampling also thought Cameron Kerr did well, "filling in out in the centres again".
"Kyle Capper had a strong game too and Nic Millar as well," Rampling added.
"Young Clifford Toomey made his first grade debut today. It was a highlight and he didn't do anything wrong."
"We just fell asleep a few times."
"We've got to be better than that when we play Kootingal (in two weeks time after next week's bye). Today was worth four points to us too."
"We have to enjoy today's win but then regroup and prepare for Kooty."
"Hopefully we'll get a few more players back for that.
"We have to try and win every game from here on and keep the pressure on Moree."
BOGGABRI 54 (Robert Doolan 3, Matthew Avendano 2, Rohan Keeler, Ashley White, Nicholas Lyons, Rhyce Kliendienst tries, Doolan 7gls) d MANILLA 28 (Mckye Tucknott 3, Reece Dixon, Caleb Bergan tries, Mitch Doring 4gls) G4 B&F: 3 Nick Millar (B), 2 Beau Harry (M), 1 Robert Doolan (B).
