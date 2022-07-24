Namoi Valley Independent

Group 4: Boggabri keep finals hopes alive with 54-28 win over Manilla

By Geoff Newling
Updated July 25 2022 - 12:18am, first published July 24 2022 - 11:40pm
Ash White was one of Boggabri's tryscorers in their win over Manilla on Saturday. Photo: Boggabri Rugby League Football Club

Boggabri did what they had to, beating Manilla Tigers 54-28 in Saturday's Group 4 first grade clash at Jubilee Oval, Boggabri and keeping its semi-final hopes alive.

