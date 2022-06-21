Namoi Valley Independent
Home/News/Local News

Free bus for Carroll and Curlewis locals to catch Comedy roadshow

By Newsroom
Updated June 21 2022 - 8:29am, first published 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This years festival line-up includes Brett Blake, Blake Freeman, Bronwyn Kuss, Frankie McNair and Luke Muller.

Locals can now catch a free bus to the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow on Thursday night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Gunnedah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.