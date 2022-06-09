Pop-up information session planned for hospital redevelopment

The concept design for the Gunnedah Hospital redevelopment has been released and this week, letterboxes in Gunnedah have been filled with pamphlets inviting the community to provide feedback.
Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson renewed his invitation for the community to provide feedback and encouraged them to attend a pop-up information session on the 15th of June outside Gunnedah Newsagency from 9-11am.
Advertisement
"The Gunnedah community have been providing important feedback that is helping to shape the look, feel and operation of their new hospital," Mr Anderson said.
"This stage of planning is a great opportunity for our community to contribute their priorities for a modern healthcare facility, which is being designed to create a welcoming and culturally respectful space for patients, staff and the community.
"The team are taking that local feedback on board and working to ensure that the hospital meets the community's expectation and needs.
"Already, in this round of consultation, the team have heard from more than 70 locals and I want to see more people get involved in this process.
The Gunnedah Hospital redevelopment will deliver a new acute services building on the existing hospital site to house acute services including emergency, medical imaging, maternity, birthing and the inpatient unit, as well as administration.
Read also:
Community health and outpatient clinics, will be housed in the fully refurbished building.
"The inclusion of renal dialysis and chemotherapy services in the new hospital is a significant improvement to health services in Gunnedah," Mr Anderson said.
"The community are also keen to see more detail surrounding parking, keeping the history of the existing building, a mental health space, and the staging of works for the construction period and I expect those questions to be answered as this process continues."
For more information on the Gunnedah Hospital redevelopment and to complete the design survey visit: www.hneinfra.health.nsw.gov.au/projects/gunnedah
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.