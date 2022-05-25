Namoi Valley Independent
Debt recovery property auction to go ahead on Friday in Gunnedah

By Newsroom
May 25 2022 - 4:00am
Auction: Fifteen properties in Tambar Springs, Breeza, Curlewis and Gunnedah will go under the hammer on Friday, due to unpaid rates and charges. Photo: Supplied

Fifteen properties will go under the hammer in Gunnedah this Friday, as the council tries to recover unpaid rates and charges.

