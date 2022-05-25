Fifteen properties will go under the hammer in Gunnedah this Friday, as the council tries to recover unpaid rates and charges.
Council is entitled to sell off the properties in circumstances where rates and charges remain unpaid for more than five years in the case of occupied land, or one year in the case of vacant land, and efforts have been made to contact the owners for payment.
Gunnedah Shire Council General Manager Eric Groth said it was not something that the council undertakes lightly.
"This auction is being held to clear the total outstanding amount of $166,541.51 that is owed by the various property owners. Nearly all of these properties are vacant land," Mr Groth said.
Council has removed one of the properties for auction, after the owners paid the rates and charges in full.
A number of others will be auctioned together as parcels of land.
Property owners can still make payments up until the time of the auction, otherwise the land will be sold by Lakeford Real Estate at the Civic, 83 Chandos Street, Gunnedah on Friday, May 27 at 11am.
The properties are in Tambar Springs, Breeza, Curlewis and Gunnedah.
Under the the Local Government Act 1993 funds from the sale of the properties will be held with Council's Trust Fund, pending discharge to persons having interest in the properties.
Where no one comes forward, the balance of sale proceeds is remitted to the State Government in accordance with the Unclaimed Moneys Act.
